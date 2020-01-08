Global  

Australia fires: Roger Federer, Serena Williams & Rafael Nadal to play fundraiser

BBC Sport Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal will take part in an exhibition match to raise money for a bushfire relief fund in Australia.
