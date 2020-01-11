Tennis star Naomi Osaka finds Daniil Medvedev interesting

Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka finds Russian star Daniil Medvedev interesting. And during a press-conference recently, the two-time Grand Slam champion told reporters: "He's [Medvedev] very interesting to me. I've never talked to him in real life, but just like the things that I see on the internet about him."



Osaka, 22, is... 👓 View full article

