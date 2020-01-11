Global  

Arsenal without banned Aubameyang: Which Premier League team is most reliant on top scorer?

Saturday, 11 January 2020
Mikel Arteta must prepare for life without the man who has scored 48.2 per cent of Arsenal’s Premier League goals following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s red card on Saturday. The Gabon international, who netted for the 14th time on Saturday, will miss the Gunners’ next three top-flight fixtures having been dismissed following a VAR review for a […]

News video: Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Arsenal 01:28

 Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side face London rivals Crystal Palace as he hopes to make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

