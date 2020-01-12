Bournemouth 0-3 Watford: Resurgent Hornets climb out of the drop zone

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Watford’s resurgence under Nigel Pearson continued as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 to move out of the Premier League’s bottom three for the first time this season. Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra earned the Hornets a third successive top-flight win, with Pearson’s side now unbeaten in five matches. There was a degree of […]



