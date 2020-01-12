Global  

Bournemouth 0-3 Watford: Resurgent Hornets climb out of the drop zone

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Watford’s resurgence under Nigel Pearson continued as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 to move out of the Premier League’s bottom three for the first time this season. Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, Troy Deeney and Roberto Pereyra earned the Hornets a third successive top-flight win, with Pearson’s side now unbeaten in five matches. There was a degree of […]

The post Bournemouth 0-3 Watford: Resurgent Hornets climb out of the drop zone appeared first on Soccer News.
Bournemouth vs Watford result: Hornets climb out of bottom three as Cherries plunge into trouble

Bournemouth 0-3 Watford: Nigel Pearson's rivival of the Hornets continued with a crucial away victory to leapfrog Bournemouth in the table
