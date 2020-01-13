Global  

EPL: Only titles matter, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Mid-Day Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
*London:* Roberto Firmino's strike ensured Liverpool made a record-breaking start for one of Europe's top five leagues after beating Tottenham 1-0 on Saturday, but ending a 30-year wait to win the title is the only history Jurgen Klopp is interested in. Klopp's men have earned 61 points from a possible 63 in 21 games to streak 16...
