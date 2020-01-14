Australian Open 2020: No clear favourites, feels Novak Djokovic

syed hidayat ullah RT @Sports_NDTV: Defending champion Novak Djokovic insisted there are no clear favourites for the next week's Australian Open despite his o… 9 hours ago Sky Sports Tennis "I think it's really open, the Australian Open or any other slam." Novak Djokovic says next week's Australian Open… https://t.co/3vA06zM9qi 17 hours ago PLAYBET Defending champion Novak Djokovic insisted there are no clear favourites for the next week's Australian Open despit… https://t.co/rSBsWw3cDk 18 hours ago News18 Sports "I don't think there are really clear favourites. You have obviously Federer, Nadal, myself because of the experien… https://t.co/vOU4W4doIm 18 hours ago Tennis365 "I don’t think there are really clear favourites for the Australian Open," says Novak Djokovic. https://t.co/38PAYtj5Xy 20 hours ago The Quint #NovakDjokovic has insisted that there are no clear favourites for next week's Australian Open despite his ominous… https://t.co/UCGThxreN2 21 hours ago NDTV Sports Defending champion Novak Djokovic insisted there are no clear favourites for the next week's Australian Open despit… https://t.co/3UF2ybSJSV 1 day ago AFP Sport "Everybody keeps on talking about a NextGen player winning a Slam... it seems like it's getting closer." Novak Djo… https://t.co/JjWTprr2rR 1 day ago