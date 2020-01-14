Global  

Australian Open 2020: No clear favourites, feels Novak Djokovic

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
*Sydney:* Defending champion Novak Djokovic insisted there are no clear favourites for next week's Australian Open despite his ominous start to the season."

The World No. 2 was in fine touch at the ATP Cup, leading Serbia to victory over 23 other nations in the new men's team event, overpowering Davis Cup champions Spain in...
