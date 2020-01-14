Global  

Roger Federer to donate for Australia bushfire relief

Mid-Day Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Roger Federer said he would donate to the Australia bushfires appeal on Monday after coming under criticism from climate campaigners including Greta Thunberg over his sponsorship deal with Credit Suisse. "If anyone can chip in, that's great because it's nice to show solidarity and help in a situation, which has...
