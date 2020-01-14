Knockout? Tyson Fury, Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal and others predict result of Conor McGregor vs ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fight at UFC 246
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited comeback to UFC this Saturday when he takes on a living legend in Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. While McGregor is the biggest star to ever grace the sport, Cerrone is one of the most successful holding records for finishes, wins and fights in the UFC. Finally, two of the […]
After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..