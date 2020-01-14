Knockout? Tyson Fury, Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal and others predict result of Conor McGregor vs ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone fight at UFC 246

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited comeback to UFC this Saturday when he takes on a living legend in Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. While McGregor is the biggest star to ever grace the sport, Cerrone is one of the most successful holding records for finishes, wins and fights in the UFC. Finally, two of the […] 👓 View full article

