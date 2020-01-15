2020 Activa 6G launched, starts at Rs 63,912

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday launched the new BS-VI compliant Activa 6G scooter, starting at Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in two variants, the Deluxe is priced at Rs 65,412 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2020 Honda Activa is priced almost Rs 7,500 more than Activa 5G.


