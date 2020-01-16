Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic and other stars for bushfire fundraiser

James Mitchell Ⓥ To celebrate the arrival of a belting storm that rumbled on for hours, Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Seren… https://t.co/FBNMyoC8JB 6 hours ago

maheshsdalvi Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki struggle but advance to Auckland quarters https://t.co/1pvAWzrIOd https://t.co/SY8rEhMgBh 22 hours ago

SM⭕KEY Asia Muhammad (L) and Taylor Townsend (R) of the USA celebrate following their Womens Doubles Final against Serena… https://t.co/asxikWRWLN 2 days ago

The Woz #AO2020 🏆 RT @benmackey: Enjoyed asking Serena Williams and the retiring Caroline Wozniacki about the 2018 #AusOpen title won by the popular Dane ht… 2 days ago

Ben McKay Enjoyed asking Serena Williams and the retiring Caroline Wozniacki about the 2018 #AusOpen title won by the popular… https://t.co/CECyqsHo0k 2 days ago

Karl Welch Hey Long Beach... Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend captured their first title as a team after five years of an on-… https://t.co/w0s453MUAF 2 days ago

Jacque S 🇯🇲🇺🇸 RT @GHsmokey: Asia Muhammad (R) and Taylor Townsend (L) of the USA pose with the winners trophy followig their doubles final against Serena… 2 days ago