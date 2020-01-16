Global  

Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic and other stars for bushfire fundraiser

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic and other stars for bushfire fundraiser*Melbourne:* Tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal jointly donated Aus$250,000 (US$172,000) for Australian bushfire relief at a charity fundraiser in smoggy Melbourne on Wednesday. The two tennis legends, with 39 Grand Slam singles titles between them, were at the Rod Laver Arena in a bid to swell the vast sums already...
Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief

Tennis stars raise funds for bushfire relief 03:48

 A host of tennis stars including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams help the Nick Kyrgios inspired "Rally for Relief" raise money for Australian bushfire relief.

