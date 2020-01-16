Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic and other stars for bushfire fundraiser
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () *Melbourne:* Tennis superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal jointly donated Aus$250,000 (US$172,000) for Australian bushfire relief at a charity fundraiser in smoggy Melbourne on Wednesday. The two tennis legends, with 39 Grand Slam singles titles between them, were at the Rod Laver Arena in a bid to swell the vast sums already...
Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory. According to the HuffPost, she beat Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic. Williams said she would donate all..