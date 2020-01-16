Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rick Tocchet will replace Gerard Gallant as Pacific Division coach at NHL All-Star Weekend

USATODAY.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Rick Tocchet was named Pacific Division coach at the NHL All-Star Game after the Vegas Golden Knights fired Gerard Gallant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Gerard Gallant no longer head coach for Vegas Golden Knights

Gerard Gallant no longer head coach for Vegas Golden Knights 01:36

 Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced changes to the team’s coaching staff on Wednesday: Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly have been relieved of their coaching duties and Peter DeBoer has been named head coach.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Peter DeBoer brings 'huge resume' to VGK [Video]Peter DeBoer brings 'huge resume' to VGK

Gerard Gallant is out as head coach of the Golden Knights and former foe, Peter DeBoer, is taking over with a history of success. Granger says the front office believes DeBoer can get the team..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:10Published

Golden Knights fire head coach Gerard Gallant [Video]Golden Knights fire head coach Gerard Gallant

The Vegas Golden Knights fired head coach Gerard Gallant, who played for the Red Wings from 1984-1993.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rick Tocchet replacing Gerard Gallant as Pacific Division coach for NHL All-Star Weekend

Rick Tocchet has guided the Coyotes to a 26-18-5 (57 points) record while Arizona currently occupies first place in the Pacific Division this season.  
azcentral.com

With Gallant fired, Coyotes' Tocchet to coach Pacific team in all-star game

Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet will replace Gerard Gallant behind the bench for the Pacific Division at the upcoming NHL all-star game, the league...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ShrimpRichie

Richie A RT @PR_NHL: #NHLAllStar Update: @ArizonaCoyotes head coach Rick Tocchet will replace Gerard Gallant as head coach of the Pacific Division a… 3 minutes ago

DrSonamsharma

Dr. sonam sharma Rick Tocchet will replace Gerard Gallant as Pacific Division coach at NHL All-Star Weekend https://t.co/Wo2r6fztyJ https://t.co/DuNm2u0Tfk 36 minutes ago

DiecastReviews

Diecast Reviews RT @CompleteHkyNews: Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet will replace the unemployed Gerard Gallant as head coach of the Pacific Divisi… 2 hours ago

MeowMalkin7129

Meowkin Fleury Kessel Cole Maatta Oleksiak 😻🤡🎈 RT @CarolleCote: Rick Tocchet will replace Gerard Gallant at the AllStars game 😩 2 hours ago

CoryGLaVallee

Cory G. LaVallee RT @Sportsnet: .@ArizonaCoyotes head coach Rick Tocchet will replace Gerard Gallant as the Pacific Division team coach at the NHL All-Star… 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.