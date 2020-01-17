Global  

'Trump is 'clown' who will betray Iranians'

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Iran's supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a "clown" who only pretends to support the Iranian people, as he addressed Friday prayers In Tehran for the first time since 2012. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Trump will "push a poisonous dagger" into the nation's back.
Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row [Video]Iran says no to 'Trump deal' to solve nuclear row

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has called the idea of a "Trump deal" to replace the 2015 nuclear pact a "strange offer," and advocated sticking to the current one. The suggestion was from Britain's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published

Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal' [Video]Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'

'I had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it. If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?' Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said at a security conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's supreme leader says Trump is a 'clown' who will betray Iranians

Iran’s supreme leader said President Donald Trump is a “clown” who only pretends to support the Iranian people but will “push a poisonous dagger” into...
France 24 Also reported by •WorldNewsSeattle TimesReuters

Trump Posts Tweet in Farsi to Iranian Protestors, Claims ‘I’ve Stood With You Since The Beginning’

President Donald Trump, who banned Iranians from coming to the United States the month he assumed the presidency, tweeted out a statement of support for the...
Mediaite


