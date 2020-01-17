Global  

McDowell: La Russa put in sign-stealing system

ESPN Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Former White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell, who never played for Tony La Russa, said a camera-aided sign-stealing system was set up by the the Hall of Fame manager prior to his being fired, and that was used after McDowell made his debut in 1987.
