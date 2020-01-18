Global  

Masters 2020: Stuart Bingham's comeback against Kyren Wilson to reach semi-finals - best shots

BBC Sport Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Watch the best shots as Stuart Bingham produces a stunning, late-night comeback from 4-1 down to beat Kyren Wilson 6-4 and reach the Masters semi-final.
Bingham produces stunning comeback to reach Masters semis

Stuart Bingham comes from 4-1 down to beat Kyren Wilson and set up a Masters semi-final match against David Gilbert.
BBC News

Masters 2020: Stuart Bingham upsets Mark Williams to face Kyren Wilson

Stuart Bingham upsets former world champion Mark Williams 6-2 at the Masters to set up a quarter-final meeting with Kyren Wilson.
BBC News

