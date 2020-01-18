Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mikel Arteta hopeful about Lucas Torreira ahead of Arsenal v Sheffield United

The Sport Review Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has said that he is hoping that Lucas Torreira will be fit for Arsenal’s home clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The Uruguay international has been a regular fixture in the heart of the Arsenal midfield since Arteta was brought in as the club’s new head coach last […]

The post Mikel Arteta hopeful about Lucas Torreira ahead of Arsenal v Sheffield United appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Arsenal boss Arteta calls on players to fill Aubameyang’s boots

Arsenal boss Arteta calls on players to fill Aubameyang’s boots 00:51

 Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has called on his players to “step up” and fill the goalscoring void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence after a call for the Football Association to review his three-match ban failed.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United [Video]Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Sheffield United

Sheffield United head to the Emirates to play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday January 18.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal [Video]Mikel Arteta: We switched off for the goal

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal had 'switched off' for Crystal Palace's equalising goal - the match ended 1-1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Uh oh' - Arsenal fans worried by what Mikel Arteta has done for the Sheffield United clash

'Uh oh' - Arsenal fans worried by what Mikel Arteta has done for the Sheffield United clashArsenal take on Sheffield United in the Premier League at the Emirates, and Mikel Arteta has named a starting line-up that he hopes can seal three points
Football.london

"I know his history": Mikel Arteta delivers update on future of Arsenal man amid interest

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has delivered a major update on the future of Shkodran Mustafi.
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Mikel Arteta hopeful about Lucas Torreira ahead of Arsenal v Sheffield United https://t.co/4y4dCSL6hA 8 hours ago

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Mikel Arteta hopeful about Lucas Torreira ahead of Arsenal v Sheffield United https://t.co/u2MdiAHlg2 https://t.co/5GsvDIISbl 9 hours ago

news_sufc

SuFCNews2019 Mikel Arteta hopeful about Lucas Torreira ahead of Arsenal v Sheffield United https://t.co/5a6LGe8prq https://t.co/RZabQc1zWX 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.