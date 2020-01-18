Mikel Arteta hopeful about Lucas Torreira ahead of Arsenal v Sheffield United
Saturday, 18 January 2020 () Mikel Arteta has said that he is hoping that Lucas Torreira will be fit for Arsenal’s home clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. The Uruguay international has been a regular fixture in the heart of the Arsenal midfield since Arteta was brought in as the club’s new head coach last […]
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has called on his players to “step up” and fill the goalscoring void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s absence after a call for the Football Association to review his three-match ban failed.