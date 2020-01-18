Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Match of the Day running order after Newcastle United shock Chelsea and Man City drop points

Football.london Saturday, 18 January 2020 ()
Match of the Day running order after Newcastle United shock Chelsea and Man City drop pointsThe Match of the Day running order after eight Premier League games today with Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all in action.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Manchester United [Video]Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Manchester United

Match preview of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United on New Year's Day.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs [Video]Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Match of the Day running released for Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Tottenham

Match of the Day will show Premier League highlights of the latest matches from Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur and more
Football.london

'Bad day' - Match of the Day pundit's verdict on Leicester City's defeat to Southampton

'Bad day' - Match of the Day pundit's verdict on Leicester City's defeat to SouthamptonLeicester City news - Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy has given his verdict on the Foxes' disappointing defeat to an in-form Southampton.
Leicester Mercury


Tweets about this

MagpiesAddict

Magpies Addict Saturday's Match of The Day running order announced after Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 | The Mag https://t.co/7LhZ5vblJh 3 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Match of the Day running order after Newcastle United shock Chelsea and Man City drop points https://t.co/WTpnp2y267 4 hours ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Saturday's Match of The Day running order announced after Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 https://t.co/27u8LUJhMT https://t.co/wMVINgpjQI 4 hours ago

BarclaysLeague

Barclays League News Match of the Day running order after @NUFC shock @ChelseaFC and @ManCity drop points (https://t.co/WeolsdWCUY)… https://t.co/gJ4fuz5QQ0 4 hours ago

NUFCTheMag

The Mag Saturday's Match of The Day running order announced after Newcastle 1 Chelsea 0 #nufc https://t.co/J3Esqypq86 4 hours ago

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Match of the Day running order after Newcastle United shock Chelsea and Man City drop points https://t.co/m8MXXGtPbn https://t.co/HIw5XTfSNX 4 hours ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Match of the Day running order after Newcastle United shock Chelsea and Man City drop points https://t.co/eD1sPrbBOt https://t.co/XP0vqKDHQc 4 hours ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Match of the Day running order after Newcastle United shock Chelsea and Man City drop points https://t.co/fE3HAeW1Vy https://t.co/3Tzt7S1dmg 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.