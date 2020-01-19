Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Conor McGregor RESULT: ‘The Notorious’ wins with brutal headkick in successful UFC 246 comeback against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

talkSPORT Sunday, 19 January 2020 ()
Conor McGregor secured a sensational first round knockout victory against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246. ‘The Notorious’ came out of blocks with a ferocious left hand that only just missed, before delivering a series of brutal shoulders to the nose of Cerrone. ‘Cowboy’ was left with a bloodied and broken nose by the shoulder […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246

Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246 00:32

 The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest). Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against 31-year-old Raquel Pennington (10-8-0). He lost by submission in the fourth round trying to challenge...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes [Video]Conor McGregor Seems To Have Bounced Back From A Series Of Mistakes

After Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov he made a lot of mistakes. McGregor became violent, throwing a metal dolly at a bus, smashing a window and injuring UFC athletes. According to Business..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC [Video]Conor McGregor Said He Never Spoke To Tyson Fury About Training Him For The UFC

Tyson Fury announced last year he would switch from boxing to mixed-martial arts. He said: "I've been speaking to Conor about it and he will train me.” According to Business Insider, after the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Conor McGregor and girlfriend Dee Devlin embrace after emphatic UFC 246 win over Cowboy

Conor McGregor and girlfriend Dee Devlin embrace after emphatic UFC 246 win over CowboyConor McGregor beat Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246 on his return the octagon.
Daily Star

McGregor back to his best with quickfire KO against Cerrone

Conor McGregor made a huge statement on his return to the UFC on Sunday with a devastating TKO defeat of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BabarLwt

Babar Nawaz The Notorious is Back!!! 👊🏻🦾 #ConorMcGregor #DonaldCerrone #McGregorCerrone #ufc #UFC #fight #McGregorvsCerrone https://t.co/rGsHyuU1fS 21 minutes ago

david_allen98

David Allen RT @talkSPORT: Conor McGregor needed less than a minute to beat Cowboy Cerrone💪 https://t.co/sBiLyuTB4P 51 minutes ago

talkSPORT

talkSPORT Conor McGregor needed less than a minute to beat Cowboy Cerrone💪 https://t.co/sBiLyuTB4P 57 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #MMA #Sport #DonaldCerrone Conor McGregor RESULT: ‘The Notorious’ wins in just 40 SECONDS after brutal headkick in… https://t.co/Yq642TDo9k 1 hour ago

ScorpioMMA88

🇫🇷 Kévin 🇦🇹 Result of the evening ... Victory, for the Notorious ! Conor McGregor by K.O in the 1st Round against Donald "Cowbo… https://t.co/Mu4OhTSQOU 1 hour ago

marducus

CarolineMarducus RT @FlyinBrianJ: ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME!!?!?!?!?!?!?!!?!!??! Conor McGregor nearly put Donald Cerrone away in the very first moments o… 1 hour ago

FlyinBrianJ

Brian ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME!!?!?!?!?!?!?!!?!!??! Conor McGregor nearly put Donald Cerrone away in the very first mo… https://t.co/7fbPHK1rsT 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.