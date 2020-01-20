Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Real Madrid win to go atop La Liga

Mid-Day Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
*Madrid:* Real Madrid started without their top scorer, captain and record signing on Saturday but claimed a scrappy 2-1 win over Sevilla that sent them above Barcelona and top of La Liga. Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard were all absent at the Santiago Bernabeu but Casemiro stepped up in their place. His first double...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 5 times real-life was imitated in video games [Video]Top 5 times real-life was imitated in video games

Games are great because they explore the unrealistic, the wild and the violent. But there have been a few particular instances when games have actually imitated real life. Here are five times when..

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published

Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico [Video]Zidane, Real claim Spanish Super Cup with penalties victory over rival Atletico

Real Madrid outduel rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the first edition of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Casemiro turns goalscoring hero to keep Real Madrid on the charge

If Real Madrid end the season as LaLiga champions, they may well look back on this win over Sevilla – and the performance of Casemiro – as a defining moment....
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesZee News

La Liga: Winning start for new Barcelona coach Setien after Lionel Messi scores

*Madrid:* Quique Setien may want a different Barcelona but he needed the same old Lionel Messi on Sunday as the Argentinian gave his new coach a winning start by...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.