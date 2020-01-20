Global  

Tennis: Coco Gauff tops Venus Williams at Australian Open

New Zealand Herald Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
Everyone had the same question when the Australian Open draw was revealed: What were the odds that Coco Gauff and Venus Williams would face each other again in the first round at a Grand Slam tournament?"I was a bit shocked," Gauff...
News video: Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open

Coco Gauff advances in Australian Open 01:43

 Coco Gauff's grandmother is her biggest fan.

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson [Video]Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:53Published

Defending champion Osaka - 'Last year I was fearless' [Video]Defending champion Osaka - "Last year I was fearless"

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka feels in a different mental place to last year

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:34Published


Teenager Gauff beats Williams at Grand Slam again

American 15-year-old Coco Gauff once again beats Venus Williams in the first round of a Grand Slam with victory at the Australian Open.
BBC Sport

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, Serena

Comfortable Australian Open starts for Nadal, SerenaMelbourne - World No 1 Rafael Nadal will take on Bolivian Hugo Dellien in the Australian Open first round next week while Serena Williams faces Anastasia...
WorldNews Also reported by •Zee NewsBBC NewsRTTNews

