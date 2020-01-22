Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hall of Fame mystery, who did not cast vote for Yankee's Jeter

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter said being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday was a humbling experience one that was made a little more so when the 14-time All-Star fell one vote shy of being a unanimous selection.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Does Isaac Bruce Deserve Your 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? [Video]Does Isaac Bruce Deserve Your 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Isaac Bruce is the Rams' franchise leader in receiving yards and led the NFL in rec yards in 1996. Watch the video above to see the case for him being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.To..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Schilling the one to watch in next Hall of Fame vote

Schilling the one to watch in next Hall of Fame voteDerek Jeter's election to the Hall of Fame marked the seventh straight year with at least one first-ballot honoree, but that streak is probably over in 2021
FOX Sports Also reported by •ESPNThe AgeNewsdayDenver Post

Update on the latest in sports:

MLB-NEWS Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to Hall of Fame UNDATED (AP) — Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will be giving speeches in Cooperstown, New York, this...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.