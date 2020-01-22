Global  

Tennys, anyone? Sandgren, Paul stun Australian Open seeds

FOX Sports Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Tennys, anyone? Sandgren, Paul stun Australian Open seedsA couple of Americans ranked outside the top 75 produced five-set Australian Open upsets of seeded men who reached the semifinals at last year's U.S. Open
Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

 World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

