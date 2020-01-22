Global  

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time

CBS Sports Wednesday, 22 January 2020
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Norwich City soccer game
News video: Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Norwich

Premier League match preview: Tottenham v Norwich 01:20

 Premier League match preview between Tottenham and Norwich City.

Klopp says record setting start is 'really cool' but no time to celebrate [Video]Klopp says record setting start is "really cool" but no time to celebrate

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says record setting start is "really cool and exceptional" after 1-0 win over Tottenham but he has already moved on to next match

Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes [Video]Jose Mourinho: We have to stop making mistakes

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has called on his team to cut out the mistakes. He curses the defensive 'gifts' his side handed out in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at bottom club Norwich.

Recent related news from verified sources

Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.
Tottenham vs Norwich live: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, stream details and goal updates

Tottenham vs Norwich live: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, stream details and goal updatesLive coverage of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League clash against Norwich City, including live goal updates, confirmed team news, stream details and more
