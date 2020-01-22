Global  

Caroline Wozniacki accuses Australian Open opponent for faking injury

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 22 (ANI): Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday accused her opponent, Dayana Yastremska of faking an injury during their second-round match in the Australian Open.
News video: Wozniacki prepares for final tournament

Wozniacki prepares for final tournament 00:33

 Caroline Wozniacki admits that she is ready for new challenges as she begins her final tournament as a professional

