Chelsea eye transfer swoop for England international
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Chelsea want to make Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope their new number 1, according to reports. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the Blues’ go-to man between the sticks since signing him for a goalkeeper world-record transfer of £71million from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018. However, Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones reports that the London club are already looking […]
Frank Lampard has refused to rule out Chelsea making a move for wantaway Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani. Uruguay international Cavani has handed in an official transfer request, with Atletico Madrid waiting in the wings to recruit the 32-year-old. Chelsea are able to make January signings...