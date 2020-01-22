Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chelsea eye transfer swoop for England international

Shoot Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Chelsea want to make Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope their new number 1, according to reports. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been the Blues’ go-to man between the sticks since signing him for a goalkeeper world-record transfer of £71million from Athletic Bilbao in August 2018. However, Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones reports that the London club are already looking […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani

Lampard coy on swoop for Edinson Cavani 00:34

 Frank Lampard has refused to rule out Chelsea making a move for wantaway Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani. Uruguay international Cavani has handed in an official transfer request, with Atletico Madrid waiting in the wings to recruit the 32-year-old. Chelsea are able to make January signings...

Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants to sign England international

Chelsea are keen to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to reports. The 19-year-old has continued to impress in Germany this season having...
Shoot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Man Utd's transfer plans to threaten Chelsea after Marcus Rashford blow

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Man Utd's transfer plans to threaten Chelsea after Marcus Rashford blowManchester United will be without forward Marcus Rashford for several weeks, with the England international set to miss key fixtures against Chelsea and...
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.