Watford 8/11 to beat Tranmere Rovers in Thursday’s FA Cup replay

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Competition: FA Cup Market: Watford win Odds: 8/11 @ Bet 365 Looking to bounce back from their Villa Park heartbreak, Watford will make the trip to League One scrappers Tranmere on Thursday night. Starting with the hosts, while Tranmere may have managed to find a minor bounce in their stunning turnaround at Vicarage Road, Micky Mellon’s […]

The post Watford 8/11 to beat Tranmere Rovers in Thursday’s FA Cup replay appeared first on Soccer News.
Man Utd to face Tranmere Rovers as Watford suffer FA Cup upset

Manchester United will face Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday after the League One side defeated Watford 2-1. With their initial replay called...
SoccerNews.com

Tranmere Rovers v Watford: Nigel Pearson set to make wholesale changes

BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Watford are expected to make wholesale changes for Thursday's rescheduled FA Cup third-round replay at League One...
BBC Local News Also reported by •Seattle Times Independent BBC News FOX Sports talkSPORT

Andrew Orchard Tranmere Rovers into the 4th round of Emirates FA Cup, needing extra time to beat Watford 2-1 in tonights replay, n… https://t.co/O9qvhBKmzv 7 minutes ago

Kolan Tranmere Rovers beat Premier league side Watford tonight, Thursday. If they beat United on Saturday that'll be the… https://t.co/tkzAQs9LiO 8 minutes ago

clouda RT @Realist_187: Tranmere rovers on Sunday it is then! Ole “Tough pitch to play on, they beat Watford so we can’t complain” 18 minutes ago

Fidel RMZ 🇲🇽 Crazy how Tranmere Rovers came from 3-0 down away to Watford, drew the match 3-3 forcing a replay, and now beat them and get to face United! 24 minutes ago

JB @Trevorsports90 @Sports_Journo_1 what a result for little Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup 3rd Rd replay they beat Wat… https://t.co/zLl5egu3b5 45 minutes ago

i’m a Liverpool fan now RT @SuperSportBlitz: Tranmere Rovers beat Watford 2-1 after extra time to set up an #EmiratesFACup 4th round clash with Manchester United #… 52 minutes ago

John Boyle Tranmere Rovers beat Watford 2-1 in F.A.Cup #TranmereRovers 54 minutes ago

