Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Serena Williams had to 'battle against internal problems' at Australian Open

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Serena Williams had to 'battle against internal problems' at Australian Open*Melbourne:* Serena Williams admitted she was frustrated and not at her best as she fought off a stubborn Tamara Zidansek to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday. The American great, one short of Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, faces China's 27th seed Wang Qiang next in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: Serena Williams Dodges Question About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Serena Williams Dodges Question About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle 00:34

 While speaking to the press after her victory in Round 1 at the Australian Open, Serena Williams says "good try" when asked her thoughts on the current royal drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open [Video]Barty targets success on home soil ahead of Australian Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty says she's well prepared ahead of her home Australian Open after her "special" victory in Adelaide last week.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:09Published

Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles? [Video]Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles?

As players compete for the first major title of 2020 in Melbourne, we look at which players hold the most Grand Slams in the Open era.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Serena Williams, Ash Barty enter Australian Open third round

World number one Ash Barty eased into the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Polona Hercog on a blustery Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday. 
Zee News

Gauff bests Venus again in opener at Australian

Coco Gauff defeated Venus Williams in the first round for the second time in three Grand Slam tournaments. Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka also advanced at the...
ESPN


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR Serena Williams had to 'battle against internal problems' at Australian Open: https://t.co/01oagu72hw 3 hours ago

markasenior29

Mark. @meeshyville @___lor__ @Ilhan @USAPowerlifting Karsten Braasch competed in a "Battle of the Sexes" contest against… https://t.co/Ax1X3gYhaE 22 hours ago

EverettHerald

Everett Herald 4. Serena Williams, the women’s tennis icon who has won 23 major tournaments in her career, will be on the five-pla… https://t.co/FFL4GDor7D 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.