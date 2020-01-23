Serena Williams had to 'battle against internal problems' at Australian Open
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () *Melbourne:* Serena Williams admitted she was frustrated and not at her best as she fought off a stubborn Tamara Zidansek to reach the Australian Open third round on Wednesday. The American great, one short of Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles, faces China's 27th seed Wang Qiang next in...
While speaking to the press after her victory in Round 1 at the Australian Open, Serena Williams says "good try" when asked her thoughts on the current royal drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.