Yankees legend Derek Jeter falls 1 vote shy of unanimous selection to Hall of Fame

Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball's highest honour on Tuesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Derek Jeter Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame Derek Jeter Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame On Jan. 21, longtime New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter was chosen for the baseball Hall of Fame. Jeter, who played all 20 of his seasons with the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10Published 12 hours ago Dallas Cowboys Football Legend Drew Pearson Snubbed From Hall Of Fame Pearson didn’t get in the NFL Hall of Fame after waiting 30 years. Credit: Tamron Hall Duration: 02:39Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hall of Fame mystery, who did not cast vote for Yankee's Jeter New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter said being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday was a humbling experience one that was made a little more so...

Reuters 1 day ago



Jeter 1 vote shy of unanimous, Walker also elected to Hall NEW YORK (AP) — Known for two decades as No. 2, Derek Jeter is now linked to the number 1 — as in, who was the lone Hall of Fame voter who didn't put a check...

SeattlePI.com 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this