Yankees legend Derek Jeter falls 1 vote shy of unanimous selection to Hall of Fame

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Derek Jeter came within one vote of being a unanimous pick for the Hall of Fame while Larry Walker also earned baseball's highest honour on Tuesday.
News video: Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Derek Jeter News Conference After Election To Baseball Hall Of Fame 47:10

 Former Yankees shortstop and captain Derek Jeter has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. He's joined in this cycle's class by former Montreal Expos and Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker. They held a news conference to discuss the honor.

Hall of Fame mystery, who did not cast vote for Yankee's Jeter

New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter said being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday was a humbling experience one that was made a little more so...
Reuters

Jeter 1 vote shy of unanimous, Walker also elected to Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Known for two decades as No. 2, Derek Jeter is now linked to the number 1 — as in, who was the lone Hall of Fame voter who didn't put a check...
SeattlePI.com

