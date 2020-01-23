Global  

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker's father angry after her award snub

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Shooting sensation Manu Bhaker's father Ramkishan on Wednesday questioned the selection criteria after the shooting ace was not considered for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Award. The 17-year-old has won a plethora of medals in top international competitions since starting out as a 16-year-old in the ISSF...
