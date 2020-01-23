Global  

Rumour Has It: Tottenham to spend big on Willian Jose?

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Have Tottenham finally found an alternative to Harry Kane? According to reports, Spurs are in talks to sign Real Sociedad’s Willian Jose with just over a week to go until the transfer window closes. But it could take in excess of £50million to finally end their search for a second out-and-out striker.   TOP STORY […]

The post Rumour Has It: Tottenham to spend big on Willian Jose? appeared first on Soccer News.
