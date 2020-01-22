Delhi polls an India-Pak contest: Kapil Mishra

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra compared the Delhi assembly elections with the India-Pakistan dichotomy, drawing strong reactions from Congress and AAP. Mishra, in a tweet, likened the February 8 poll contest with a “muqabla” between India and Pakistan. He said several “mini-Pakistans” had been created in Delhi and that Shaheen Bagh was being replicated all over the capital.
Kapil Mishra's 'mini-Pakistan' remark creates controversy, BJP leader says it will be India versus Pakistan on Feb 8th, MEA says no role for third party on Kashmir issue, Imran Khan talks about Uighurs privately with 'sensitive, friend' China, Nitish Kumar says JDU's Pavan Varma free to join any...