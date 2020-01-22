Global  

Delhi polls an India-Pak contest: Kapil Mishra

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra compared the Delhi assembly elections with the India-Pakistan dichotomy, drawing strong reactions from Congress and AAP. Mishra, in a tweet, likened the February 8 poll contest with a “muqabla” between India and Pakistan. He said several “mini-Pakistans” had been created in Delhi and that Shaheen Bagh was being replicated all over the capital.
