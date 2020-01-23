Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Adrian Durham gives damning assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United reign

talkSPORT Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the right man to take Manchester United forward and should be sacked, according to talkSPORT’s Adrian Durham. Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley was a new low for the Premier League giants, who are suffering their worst ever season in the Premier League. Solskjaer enjoyed a fairytale spell […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Solskjaer concedes United fans have every right to feel disillusioned

Solskjaer concedes United fans have every right to feel disillusioned 00:47

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United supporters had every right to feel “disillusioned” on a night when anti-Glazer chants provided the backdrop to an embarrassing home loss to Burnley. Sunday’s defeat to table-topping rivals Liverpool was compounded on Wednesday as the Clarets...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Man Utd board still backing Solskjaer [Video]Man Utd board still backing Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains the backing of Manchester United’s board, despite overseeing the club’s worst start to a Premier League season in 30 years, says James Cooper.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:54Published

'Not good enough' says Solskjaer after Burnley win at Old Trafford [Video]'Not good enough' says Solskjaer after Burnley win at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's performance was not up to scratch, acknowledges the need for transfers.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd coach Michael Carrick sent on transfer scouting mission by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Man Utd coach Michael Carrick sent on transfer scouting mission by Ole Gunnar SolskjaerManchester United coach Michael Carrick has been sent on a scouting mission by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the January transfer window heats up
Daily Star

‘This isn’t good enough’: Solskjaer’s Man United loses again

LONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows how badly he’s doing at Manchester United. However, the manager can’t seem to find any solutions. “When you’re...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #Football #PremierLeague Adrian Durham gives damning assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United reign… https://t.co/tOuiLacM1F 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.