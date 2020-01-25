Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal accidentally hits ball girl, plants kiss to apologise

Mid-Day Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Rafael Nadal eased past Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 to progress into the third round of the Australian Open, but it was his gesture after he accidentally struck a ball girl during his second round match that won hearts here on Thursday.



ð She was very brave! https://t.co/4RS8Xz80Xb

...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open

Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open 00:55

 Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure. Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game [Video]Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game

World number one says his passion for the game has enabled him to keep playing

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:12Published

Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches [Video]Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches

Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, into third round

World number one Rafael Nadal reaches the third round of the Australian Open with a straight-set win over Federico Delbonis.
BBC News

AUSTRALIAN OPEN ’20: Nadal, Djokovic, Federer still on top

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Men to watch at the Australian Open, where play begins Monday: ___ RAFAEL NADAL Seeded: 1 Most Read Stories Recap: More snow falls...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

ajaykumar08

Ajay RT @SitTanyusha: Rafael Nadal Is Closing In on His 20th Slam. He Isn’t Counting. https://t.co/YgKohHvuTu 2 minutes ago

iluispablogs

Luis Pablo RT @davidlapone: Australian Open 2020 Tennis - Rafael Nadal - Federico Delbonis - Nadal hits ballgirl on head with shot https://t.co/gDi7mw… 11 minutes ago

Daydreamer922

デイㅣ ソウル RT @RafaelNadalFC: Rafael Nadal looks to remain unbeaten against countryman Pablo Carreno Busta as the pair clash in the Australian Open th… 15 minutes ago

MJSuelo

JHA RT @TMZ: Rafael Nadal's Return Shot Nails Ball Girl in Face, Star Apologizes With Kiss https://t.co/v0XmYl0DTG 34 minutes ago

klemosy

Kathryn LeMosy (Kay) RT @jilevin: Australian Open 2020 TV Schedule: Where to Watch Rafael Nadal Third-Round Match, Start Time, Live Stream https://t.co/YYELTmUF… 36 minutes ago

MWardplus3

Mo Ward RT @livetennis: Live soon! It's an all 🇪🇸 showdown in R3 of the #AusOpen as World No. 1 Rafael #Nadal meets 27th seed Pablo #CarrenoBusta… 40 minutes ago

alexys6172

Alexys Australian Open R3: What time does Rafael Nadal play against Pablo Carreno Busta? https://t.co/xHYX6GETc8 via @rafaelnadalfc 48 minutes ago

1ae11e

laelle Rafael Nadal Is Closing In on His 20th Slam. He Isn’t Counting. https://t.co/oVtAZMbnaF 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.