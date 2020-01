Australian Open: Rafael Nadal accidentally hits ball girl, plants kiss to apologise

*Melbourne:* Rafael Nadal eased past Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 to progress into the third round of the Australian Open, but it was his gesture after he accidentally struck a ball girl during his second round match that won hearts here on Thursday. 😘 She was very brave! https://t.co/4RS8Xz80Xb — ...

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published Serena Williams sends bold message with manicure at Australian Open 00:55 Serena Williams is using her nails to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. On January 22, Williams advanced to the third round of the Australian Open. During her match in the second round, she was seen with a koala-themed manicure. Experts estimate that more than one billion animals have...