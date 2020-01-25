Global  

Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Tottenham

The Sport Review Saturday, 25 January 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur to play out a draw in their FA Cup fourth-round clash at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon. Southampton are one of the in-form teams in the Premier League following an impressive run of five victories in their last seven outings. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team were 1-0 winners against […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Tottenham appeared first on The Sport Review.
