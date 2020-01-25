Los Che are looking to secure a first league win over Barcelona since April 2016

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Setien gets first win with Barca after late Messi goal VIDEIO SHOWS: BARCELONA MANAGE QUIQUE SETIEN SPEAKING AT NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER 1-0 WIN OVER GRANADA. STILL PHOTO HIGHLIGHTS FROM MATCH SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (JANUARY 19, 2020)(LALIGA/MEDIPRO - Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:12Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Valencia vs Barcelona LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of La Liga fixture today Follow all the latest as the champions take on Valencia

Independent 2 hours ago





Tweets about this DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 Valencia vs Barcelona predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of La Liga fixture https://t.co/fLobFEA2Mv https://t.co/2YPLYMBp6c 3 hours ago barcelona_news2019 Barcelona team news: Predicted 5-3-2 line up vs Valencia - Messi return amid seven changes https://t.co/fNqzbDVXyp https://t.co/myHlAdW2SH 9 hours ago