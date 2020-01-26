Global  

Coco Gauff knocked out of Australian Open by Sofia Kenin

BBC Sport Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Coco Gauff misses out on her first Grand Slam quarter-final as fellow American Sofia Kenin fights back to win in the Australian Open fourth round.
News video: Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open 00:49

 15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

Coco Gauff Upset Naomi Osaka To Advance In U.S. Open [Video]Coco Gauff Upset Naomi Osaka To Advance In U.S. Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff stunned the tennis world as she defeated Naomi Osaka.

Gauff's Australian Open run ended by Kenin

BBC News

‘What Is My Life? This Is Crazy’: 15-Year-Old Coco Gauff Knocks Out Defending Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

The 15-year-old eliminated defending Australian Open champ Naomi Osaka Thursday night, becoming the youngest player in the professional era to eliminate the...
cbs4.com

