Chelsea boss Frank Lampard 'desperate' for a striker before transfer window ends

Daily Star Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
Frank Lampard is desperate to bring a striker in before the end of the January transfer window, according to pundit Danny Murphy
News video: Frank Lampard: We didn't capitalise on our opportunities

Frank Lampard: We didn't capitalise on our opportunities 01:12

 Despite a comfortable victory against Hull City, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard felt his squad did not fully capitalise on their opportunities.

Lampard: Striker search 'still relevant' [Video]Lampard: Striker search 'still relevant'

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the club are keen to sign a striker in January, although Tammy Abraham's injury is not as severe as first feared.

Lampard unsure on Abraham injury [Video]Lampard unsure on Abraham injury

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to Tammy Abraham picking up an ankle injury against Arsenal that could keep him out for a fortnight.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard rules out January transfer for Manchester United and Liverpool target

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard rules out January transfer for Manchester United and Liverpool targetChelsea have been linked with a number of players in the January transfer window, but Frank Lampard has ruled out a move for a Ligue 1 star linked to Manchester...
Football.london

Lampard reiterates desire to sign new striker as uncertainty surrounds Abraham injury

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reiterated he is in the market for a new striker as he is still unsure about the full extent of Tammy Abraham’s ankle injury....
SoccerNews.com

