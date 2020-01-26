Global  

Ben Chilwell to Chelsea: Man United interest, Manchester City's decision and Leicester's warning

Football.london Sunday, 26 January 2020 ()
The latest transfer news on Ben Chilwell as Chelsea and Manchester City are linked with a move for the highly-rated Leicester City defender
Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview

Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview 01:13

 A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg.

Solskjaer: I disagree with Matic red card decision

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a press conference after his team beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Carabao Cup, but it was not enough to deny City another trip to Wembley. Solskjaer..

Solskjaer drawing on PSG comeback to upset City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Man United has hope in upsetting City having won similarly at PSG last season.

Man United to make summer bid for 23-year-old English defender – report

Manchester United are set to make a summer bid for Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, according to a report in England. Metro is reporting that the Red Devils...
Ben Chilwell's Leicester City future and what we know so far

Ben Chilwell's Leicester City future and what we know so far
Leicester City transfer news | The England international left-back has been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City
Leicester Mercury

