Royal Rumble 2020 results

FOX Sports Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Royal Rumble 2020 resultsGet full results for the 2020 Royal Rumble event, including the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches and Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.
WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Duration: 06:46


WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Titles change hands, Brock Lesnar sends final Royal Rumble message

A sub-par edition of Raw leading into the Royal Rumble did provide us with a surprising tag title change
CBS Sports

Royal Rumble: These WWE superstars made the crowd go crazy with the loudest pops

Royal Rumble: These WWE superstars made the crowd go crazy with the loudest popsThe WWE Royal Rumble is all set to take place on January 26, 2020, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. This will be the 33rd annual Royal Rumble in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •talkSPORT

B_T_23_

Angel ( BT_FGC ) RT @GSUniverse: This year's #RoyalRumble has come to a close, and here are the final results for the evening, including everyone who appear… 37 seconds ago

theveepee

V A L 💙 Cageside Seats: Royal Rumble ‘20 results: Charlotte Flair is going to WrestleMania. https://t.co/UtrZ7O0Z8x via @GoogleNews 3 minutes ago

dsmenders

Dsmenders Royal Rumble Final Results For The 2020 WWE PPV: Edge Returns For The Men’s Rumble https://t.co/jQ1kV3e7lJ https://t.co/6YTx7SxUtm 4 minutes ago

ZombieSYT94

ZombieSYT RT @IGN: 2020's #RoyalRumble is in the history books! Here are all the match results and an updated look at WrestleMania 36. https://t.co/L… 5 minutes ago

JackWolf15

Dekari Garmon 🐢 RT @WrestleTalk_TV: Drew McIntyre outlasts Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Edge, Randy Orton and many others to win the #RoyalRumble match! Wha… 7 minutes ago

heythisisvijayy

Vijay RT @IExpressSports: In 2014 Drew McIntyre got released but worked hard to get back to WWE and now in 2020 he wins the #RoyalRumble https:/… 8 minutes ago

nickmarquise

hood adjacent. 🙇🏾‍♂️ i haven’t watched wwe in months and looking at these royal rumble results i’m remembering why i stopped 🥴 same matc… https://t.co/n08r1tSVdw 8 minutes ago

BOestriecher

Blake Oestriecher Well, it is certainly safe to say that Brock Lesnar's #WrestleMania opponent is no longer up in the air… https://t.co/PIirmYlv81 10 minutes ago

