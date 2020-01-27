Players pay respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open
Monday, 27 January 2020 () MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers No. 8 jersey to honor Kobe Bryant ahead of a fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. The 15-year-old Coco Gauff had Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24, along with the inscription “Mamba Mentality,” on her shoes in a doubles match at Melbourne Park. Bryant’s […]
Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41, according to reports. The point guard died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.
Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic led the tennis world in mourning for "mentor" Kobe Bryant on Monday after Melbourne Park awoke to the news that the NBA... Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times