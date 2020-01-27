Global  

Players pay respects to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open

Seattle Times Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Nick Kyrgios wore a Lakers No. 8 jersey to honor Kobe Bryant ahead of a fourth-round match against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. The 15-year-old Coco Gauff had Bryant’s numbers 8 and 24, along with the inscription “Mamba Mentality,” on her shoes in a doubles match at Melbourne Park. Bryant’s […]
News video: Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41

Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41 01:16

 Please don't use after 48-hours Five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant has died aged 41, according to reports. The point guard died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Local arena bathed in purple and gold light Sunday night after death of Kobe Bryant [Video]Local arena bathed in purple and gold light Sunday night after death of Kobe Bryant

Chiefs players react to Kobe Bryant's death

Reactions To Kobe Bryant's Death At The Pepsi Center [Video]Reactions To Kobe Bryant's Death At The Pepsi Center

Ryan Greene was at the Pepsi Center for the Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets game, when news of Kobe Bryant's death broke. See the immediate reactions from players, and hear how it affected them..

Djokovic leads tennis community in mourning 'mentor' Bryant

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic led the tennis world in mourning for "mentor" Kobe Bryant on Monday after Melbourne Park awoke to the news that the NBA...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle Times

The Latest: Simona Halep into Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local): 1 p.m. Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has reached the quarterfinals at the...
Seattle Times

