Fans Pay Tribute To NBA Star Kobe Bryant, Who Died Sunday

NPR Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Basketball fans gathered outside the Staples Center to pay their respects to Kobe Bryant. The former Lakers star died in a helicopter crash. Many said Bryant sparked their love for the NBA.
News video: Los Angeles pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles pays tribute to Kobe Bryant 00:42

 Emotional crowds have paid tribute to former basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday January 26. The ex-Lakers player died in a helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter.

Sport24.co.za | 'That's my guy': Fans pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Hundreds of fans gathered Sunday outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles to pay tribute to NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.
Purusho23750065

Purushothaman J RT @Reuters: Fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant on Hollywood Boulevard. Basketball star Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a h… 32 minutes ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Kobe Bryant: Sports stars and fans pay tribute to basketball star https://t.co/MPNdmiHoiN 41 minutes ago

my234Radio

234Radio Kobe Bryant: Sports stars and fans pay tribute to basketball star https://t.co/AiaIIhKEyv https://t.co/zGtfiz2edc 43 minutes ago

djokaymegamixer

The Nation’s Pride #Nigeria Kobe Bryant: Sports stars and fans pay tribute to basketball star https://t.co/cVQCxF6f7C https://t.co/AbuC7L199A 43 minutes ago

maddisonelliexx

Maddi RT @TheSun: Kobe Bryant fans pay tribute to NBA star outside Staples Center in LA 😢 https://t.co/Lq1P7qjxr2 43 minutes ago

EzzyCastro

Ezzy Castro REMEMBERING KOBE BRYANT: @OrlandoMagic paid tribute to the basketball star who was killed in a helicopter crash yes… https://t.co/UIGEcEqpUz 46 minutes ago

