Holocaust Memorial Day: Why Chelsea have created a special mural at Stamford Bridge

BBC Sport Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
The story behind the footballers on Chelsea's mural at Stamford Bridge to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.
News video: Football unites in Holocaust Memorial Day video

Football unites in Holocaust Memorial Day video 00:53

 Footballers and managers have united in a Holocaust Memorial Day video to urge fans to stand up against hatred and discrimination

Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation [Video]Remembering Auschwitz: 75 years since camp's liberation

Survivors attend memorial ceremony to mark 75 years since Soviet army liberated Auschwitz concentration camp

Chelsea unveil Holocaust remembrance mural [Video]Chelsea unveil Holocaust remembrance mural

Chelsea have unveiled a painting on the West Stand wall of Stamford Bridge to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day, as part of their Say No to Anti-semitism campaign.

Free public event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day 2020

Devon & Cornwall Police and partner agencies are marking this year’s National Holocaust Memorial Day (Monday 27 January 2020) with a free public event –...
Devon and Cornwall Police Also reported by •Hereford TimesSeattle TimesJerusalem Post

Chelsea soccer club unveils mural with Jewish players killed at Auschwitz

Chelsea soccer club unveils mural with Jewish players killed at AuschwitzThe mural was unveiled Wednesday on a wall outside of the West Stand at Stamford Bridge and is part of Chelsea’s Say No to Antisemitism campaign ;
Jerusalem Post

