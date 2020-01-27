Global  

West Ham closing in on Slavia Prague midfielder

SoccerNews.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
West Ham United really know how to surprise their fans. After the rumours that they will be going after Marouane Fellaini and Ross Barkley in this transfer window, as David Moyes is eager to cooperate with them once again, the Hammers have signed a midfielder after all, but it was neither of the two mentioned […]

The post West Ham closing in on Slavia Prague midfielder appeared first on Soccer News.
0
Recent related videos from verified sources

20191221 DEATH Peters [Video]20191221 DEATH Peters

Former West Ham and Tottenham midfielder Martin Peters, who scored England's second goal in the 1966 final against West Germany, has died aged 76 following a long battle against Alzheimer's disease.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Report: West Ham hoping to secure £21m-rated man on loan with option to buy

West Ham United are reportedly looking at Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek, trying to go him on loan with an option to buy.
Football FanCast

West Ham plotting move for Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek

West Ham plotting move for Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas SoucekThe Hammers are desperate to bolster their options in midfield and have identified the Czech international as a potential signing
Football.london


TheWorldnews143

The World News West Ham closing in on Slavia Prague midfielder – Soccer News https://t.co/6VcOULXAav https://t.co/VbfYRZ0yuG 37 minutes ago

Ofere_Jnr

BENDICION😎 RT @SkySportsPL: West Ham are closing in on the signing of Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek 56 minutes ago

rumorstransfers

TeamRumorsTransfers 24/7 ⚽ 📰 🌐 West Ham are closing in on Slavia Prague midfeilder Tomas Soucek. Slavia have confirmed that Soucek, 24, was given… https://t.co/D3EdHhWuHP 3 hours ago

footynew24

Footy News Today West Ham Closing in on Tomas Soucek Signing From Slavia Prague https://t.co/zIDFyUl75z 3 hours ago

snb188

SportsNews & Betting West Ham are closing in on a deal to sign £13million-rated Slavia Prague midfielder Tomas Soucek. https://t.co/PT4A1boUxi 4 hours ago

