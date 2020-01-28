Global  

Australian Open: Resurgent Garbine Muguruza downs Kiki Bertens to reach Last 8

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza underlined her return to form as she beat ninth seed Kiki Bertens in 68 minutes to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday. The unseeded former world number one won 6-3, 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena and faces German 17th seed Angelique Kerber or 30th seed Anastasia...
