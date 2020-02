El señor Philakay RT @KiyanSo: Packing the midfield against Atleti just sucks the creative life out of the game — exactly what Atleti want. It was too comfor… 46 seconds ago coochie gang 💦 Real Madrid honestly need great signings to keep up with the top flight of La Liga next season 7 minutes ago FlexingMadridista El Derbi: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Atletico Madrid Benzema shutting down his critics with 2 goals in 2 important games.… https://t.co/SdXgyECrYu 10 minutes ago jarjour corp RT @footballontap: Behind a Karim Benzens Goal and with the Madrid derby win. Real Madrid is now 6 points ahead of Barcelona in La Liga 😳 h… 33 minutes ago McGucci™ Madridista¹³ RT @ZiMadridista: FT: REAL MADRID 1:0 ATLETICO MADRID GOALS: BENZEMA ASSISTS: MENDY MOTM: FEDERICO VALVERDE Crucial 3 points by the team,… 41 minutes ago RAJARSHI Real Madrid got the better of arch rivals Atletico Madrid in Madrid derby at La Liga. Karim Benzema scored the win… https://t.co/vEdFmJUBhy 49 minutes ago antomk3 RT @KinotiOscar: Benzema with a top class striker goal, at the right place at the right time. Real Madrid La Liga march is unstoppable. #RM… 49 minutes ago 🆂🅴🅛🅾🆁🅼 🆁🅾🅼🅴🅾™ 🇬🇭 How's this not a penalty? The 😲 moment was VAR refusing to review this incident. Any top league at least takes a l… https://t.co/Y5CHw9zyN4 50 minutes ago