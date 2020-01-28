Global  

LeBron James' emotional Instagram post on Kobe Bryant's death: I cry just thinking about you

Mid-Day Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
asketball star LeBron James on Tuesday broke his silence on the demise of Kobe Bryant, writing a heartfelt caption and posting several photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star.

James wrote a long post on Instagram and started the caption as "I'm not ready but here I go".

"Man I sitting here trying to write something for...
0
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron Breaks Silence On Kobe's Death

LeBron Breaks Silence On Kobe's Death 02:25

 NBA superstar LeBron James took to social media on Monday night to address the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, as tributes to the basketball legend continued all over the sports world. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant [Video]Local woman recalls going to high school with Kobe Bryant

The death of Kobe Bryant is even being felt right here in South Florida. Jenny Becker, a Philadelphia native went to Lower Marion high school just outside of Philadelphia with Bryant. He was a grade..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

Lakers Fans Flock To Staples Center To Mourn Death of Kobe Bryant [Video]Lakers Fans Flock To Staples Center To Mourn Death of Kobe Bryant

Don Bell reports from Los Angeles.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron James and the Lakers In Tears As They Arrive Back in L.A. Following Kobe Bryant's Death

The Lakers are mourning the devastating loss of one of their own. On Sunday, the L.A.-based NBA team were headed back home from Philadelphia when they received...
E! Online

LeBron James and Fellow Lakers Players Seen Crying After Kobe Bryant's Death

The 35-year-old basketball player and his teammates are visibly upset and consoling each other as they arrive back in Los Angeles after a flight from...
AceShowbiz

