Chelsea FC urged to sign Aston Villa’s ‘outstanding’ 24-year-old

The Sport Review Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Chelsea FC should look to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to former Blues star Alan Hudson. The 24-year-old has had no problem stepping up to the Premier League this season following Aston Villa’s promotion. Grealish has scored seven times and has made five assists to help Aston Villa battle immediate relegation to the […]

The post Chelsea FC urged to sign Aston Villa's 'outstanding' 24-year-old appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview

Aston Villa v Leicester: Carabao Cup match preview 01:25

 Aston Villa are set to host Leicester in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday in the Carabao Cup. Take a look at the stats.

Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

Aston Martin DBX Preview in Minotaur Green [Video]Aston Martin DBX Preview in Minotaur Green

A bold new chapter and a landmark moment in Aston Martin's illustrious 106-year history, Aston Martin has unveiled its first SUV and a model that will propel the brand to new heights worldwide. That..

'Distraught' - What every manager has said about Aston Villa's surprise Birmingham City target

The 27-year-old has come the long way round in his footballing career - and has struggled for the last couple of years since moving from Brentford to Villa Park...
Walsall Advertiser Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer

Hogan, Chester, Louie Barry - Dean Smith delivers Aston Villa transfer update

Hogan, Chester, Louie Barry - Dean Smith delivers Aston Villa transfer updateAston Villa transfer latest | The boss has spoken of reported transfer interest in both James Chester and Scott Hogan, while providing his views on Villa's...
Lichfield Mercury Also reported by •Football.londonSutton Coldfield Observer

