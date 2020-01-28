Chelsea FC urged to sign Aston Villa’s ‘outstanding’ 24-year-old

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Chelsea FC should look to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, according to former Blues star Alan Hudson. The 24-year-old has had no problem stepping up to the Premier League this season following Aston Villa’s promotion. Grealish has scored seven times and has made five assists to help Aston Villa battle immediate relegation to the […]



