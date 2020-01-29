Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: Pressure cranks up as Ashleigh Barty reaches first semi-final

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Ashleigh Barty said Tuesday that she prefers the quiet life but there is no chance of that after Australia's world number one reached the semi-finals of her home Grand Slam for the first time. The top seed plays 14th-seeded American Sofia Kenin in the last four after surviving a tough first set to defeat Petra...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open 02:26

 Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win [Video]Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top seed Barty moves into Australian Open fourth round

Ashleigh Barty overcomes a jittery start to defeat in-form Elena Rybakina 6-3 6-1 and reach the Australian Open fourth round.
BBC News Also reported by •The AgeNews24SifyBBC Local NewsBBC Sport

'It's not for me to decide the date of Australia Day': Barty

Indigenous Australian and world No.1 Ashleigh Barty was asked for her view on national day of celebration after she booked a spot in the Australian Open quarter...
The Age


Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day #AustralianOpen: Pressure Cranks Up As #AshleighBarty Reaches First Semi-Final https://t.co/XwuvDSnj3Q 11 minutes ago

Dohastadiumplus

Doha Stadium Plus Pressure cranks up as Barty reaches first Australian Open semifinal https://t.co/lNkV7yO1fr 15 hours ago

DYANCASTILLEJO

DYAN CASTILLEJO RT @ABSCBNNewsSport: Tennis: Pressure cranks up as Barty reaches first Australian Open semifinal https://t.co/I2Tfqa4CG2 17 hours ago

WillyGaleon

Willy Galeon RT @ABSCBNNews: Tennis: Pressure cranks up as Barty reaches first Australian Open semifinal https://t.co/347T5Aka5V 17 hours ago

ABSCBNNews

ABS-CBN News Tennis: Pressure cranks up as Barty reaches first Australian Open semifinal https://t.co/347T5Aka5V 19 hours ago

ABSCBNNewsSport

ABS-CBN News Sports Tennis: Pressure cranks up as Barty reaches first Australian Open semifinal https://t.co/I2Tfqa4CG2 19 hours ago

anargal_

Gaurav RT @republic: Pressure cranks up as Barty reaches first Australian Open semi-final https://t.co/530Lm3oao9 19 hours ago

republic_sports

R.Sport Pressure cranks up as Barty reaches first Australian Open semi-final https://t.co/uFctuXLiDH 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.