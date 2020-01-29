Global  

Australian Open: 'Miracle' man Roger Federer saves seven match points to set up Novak Djokovic semis

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Australian Open: 'Miracle' man Roger Federer saves seven match points to set up Novak Djokovic semis*Melbourne:* Swiss great Roger Federer said "I believe in miracles" after he saved seven match points in a five-set nail-biter against 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren to go into an Australian Open semi-final with Novak Djokovic on Tuesday. The six-time champion, struggling physically, saved three match points at 4-5 in the fourth...
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

'I don’t deserve this': Federer saves seven match points to beat Sandgren

Injured and well below his best, Roger Federer has pulled off one of the all-time great comebacks at Melbourne Park to move into the semi-finals of the...
The Age

Believe in miracles: Federer after advancing in Aus Open

Melbourne, Jan 28 (IANS) Six-time Australian Open champion Roger Federer on Tuesday saved seven match points to register what would go down in history as one of...
Sify Also reported by •BBC SportNew Zealand Herald

