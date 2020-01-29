Global  

Mike Krzyzewski yells at Duke student section, but apologizes and says he didn't know what they were chanting

CBS Sports Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Coach K explains why he was incensed at the Cameron Crazies for yelling at Pitt coach Jeff Capel
Mike Krzyzewski yells at Duke student section to 'shut up' after Jeff Capel chant

Mike Krzyzewski was incensed with the Duke student section over a chant they directed at Pitt coach Jeff Capel in the first half of Tuesday's game.
USATODAY.com


