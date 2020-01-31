Global  

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic has 'huge respect for Roger Federer'

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020
*Melbourne:* Novak Djokovic paid "huge respect" to old rival Roger Federer on Thursday after he swept past the ailing star and into a record eighth Australian Open final to move closer to his 17th Grand Slam crown. In the 50th instalment of one of sport's greatest rivalries, the Serb shrugged off a tentative start to reinforce...
 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic sets up semi-final clash with Roger Federer after major win

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic sets up semi-final clash with Roger Federer after major winNovak Djokovic and Roger Federer will meet for the 50th time after they book their place in the Australian Open semi-finals. While Federer survived a scare from...
WorldNews Also reported by •DNAThe AgeBBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldThe Sport ReviewNews24Mid-DayBBC Sport

Imperious Djokovic downs Federer in straight sets to reach final

Novak Djokovic once again beat great rival Roger Federer at a Grand Slam on Thursday with a 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 win to reach the Australian Open final and remain on...
Reuters Also reported by •BBC NewsNew Zealand HeraldThe Sport ReviewBBC Sport

